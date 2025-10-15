Chinese FM meets former Chilean president

October 15, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, who is in China to attend the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday in Beijing, who is in China to attend the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Bachelet is a world-renowned stateswoman and a long-time friend of the Chinese people. He conveyed his hopes for her continued efforts in supporting the United Nations' mission and contributing to world peace and stability.

Wang highlighted the significant challenges facing multilateralism today, noting that the UN requires reform, but with the goal of strengthening, not weakening, the organization. He reaffirmed China's unwavering support for the UN, emphasizing that China remains its steadfast advocate and long-term partner.

He stressed that history and facts will prove that unilateral bullying has no support and that the world is moving towards multipolarity. The UN, he said, will overcome risks and challenges, continuing to work for peace and development.

Bachelet congratulated China on successfully hosting the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, saying that the friendship between Chile and China has deep historical roots.

She attributed the high-level development of bilateral relations to both countries sharing common values, and supporting multilateralism, peaceful solutions to disputes and the central role of the UN. She called for concerted efforts to strengthen the role of the UN through reform, highlighting the need to tackle global challenges together.

