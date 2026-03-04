Senior CPC official meets with Chilean delegation

Xinhua) 20:00, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Ruth Hurtado, general secretary of the Republican Party of Chile, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening party-to-party exchange, deepening mutual learning in governance experience, and promoting the development of the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.

