Home>>
Senior CPC official meets with Chilean delegation
(Xinhua) 20:00, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Ruth Hurtado, general secretary of the Republican Party of Chile, in Beijing on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views on strengthening party-to-party exchange, deepening mutual learning in governance experience, and promoting the development of the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Cherry Express" from Chile to amply supply China's New Year market
- China congratulates Jose Antonio Kast on winning Chile's presidential election: FM
- Chinese FM meets former Chilean president
- Chinese Embassy responds to concerns over fishing vessels entering Chilean waters and ports, emphasizing the accusations are unfounded
- A sweet road to prosperity: How China and Chile built a cherry pipeline to the world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.