China's foreign exchange reserves rise in February

Xinhua) 13:21, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.4278 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of February 2026, marking an increase of 28.7 billion dollars, or 0.85 percent, from the end of January, official data showed on Saturday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange noted that the U.S. dollar index increased in February, while prices of major global financial assets saw mixed movements, influenced by macroeconomic data, monetary policies, and market expectations in major economies.

The combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices contributed to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves during the month, the administration said.

China's economy registered steady and improving performance, with new and higher-quality development momentum, the administration noted. The supporting conditions and underlying trend for the long-term sound development of the Chinese economy remain unchanged, providing solid support in the quest to keep the scale of foreign exchange reserves basically stable, it added.

