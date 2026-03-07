Xiconomics: How China's innovation drive charts a future of shared prosperity

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- From the martial arts performance of humanoid robots to the global buzz around Seedance 2.0, an AI video-generation model, China's latest innovations have captivated the world since the dawn of the Year of the Horse.

"Innovation is development; innovation is the future," Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed. Since taking the helm of the country, Xi has keenly grasped the momentum of a new wave of technological and industrial transformation, steering China to pursue an innovation-driven development strategy with greater resolve.

Today, China's surge in innovation is not only strengthening the bedrock for its domestic development but also creating new opportunities for the world. As the annual "two sessions" convene in the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the world looks to China for its new blueprint -- one that promises innovative development and a shared future of win-win cooperation.

A VISIONARY STRATEGY

The innovations that have dazzled the world are rooted in a far-reaching blueprint and realized through steady, deliberate effort at every step.

In 2013, at the first "two sessions" convening after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi emphasized the need to unswervingly pursue an independent innovation path with Chinese characteristics, deepen scientific and technological system reform, continuously open up new prospects for national innovation and development, and promote China's transformation from a major economy to a strong economic power.

Both the 13th and 14th five-year plans placed a strong emphasis on technological innovation. In the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, "technology" and "innovation" appear 46 times and 61 times, respectively.

In the eyes of Clemens Schuette, chairman of the board of the German-Chinese Business Association, innovation is not a temporary policy priority for China, but a clear and steadfast long-term strategic choice.

China's in-depth implementation of its innovation-driven development strategy is not only a rational response to the trend of the times, but also a move that will profoundly shape the path of global innovation, he observed.

"Innovation is the primary driving force behind development," Xi said. He has put forward a series of top-level designs and major initiatives to drive innovation-led development.

China has entered a vital period when new industrialization, application of information technology, urbanization and agricultural modernization are advancing in tandem. This synchronous surge is creating boundless opportunities and generating unprecedented momentum for indigenous innovation.

A clear path has been mapped out: to drive industrial innovation through technological breakthroughs. By leveraging disruptive and cutting-edge technologies to cultivate new industries, business models, and growth engines, China aims to fully unleash new quality productive forces.

The strategy has also shaped a forward-looking industrial landscape. China is actively developing future industries, scaling up emerging sectors and upgrading traditional industries, steadily transforming innovation potential into economic growth.

The international community has shown strong interest in China's innovation-driven growth. During recent visits to China, foreign leaders have come face to face with the country's intelligent manufacturing: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shook hands with a Chinese robot; Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi rode on a Chinese high-speed train; and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried out a driver-assistance system developed through collaboration between Chinese and German companies.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)'s Global Innovation Index 2025 shows that China's innovation index has entered the top 10 worldwide for the first time.

A CONCENTRATED EFFORT

Why does China succeed in innovation? It is a question frequently raised by international observers.

During his visit to a national information technology innovation park in Beijing in February 2026, Xi urged efforts to concentrate strength on major undertakings and pool all quality resources to secure breakthroughs.

China's innovation advance, many analysts say, benefits from its ability to marshal resources.

The country's recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan call for improving the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide and adopting unconventional measures to drive decisive breakthroughs in core technologies across entire chains in key fields such as integrated circuits, industrial machine tools, high-end equipment, basic software, advanced materials, and biomanufacturing.

Lawrence Loh, director of Centre for Governance and Sustainability at National University of Singapore Business School, said this approach stands out internationally.

It is good that the new five-year plan is a whole-of-nation approach to raise the level of innovation capacity in both private and public sectors and across all administrative levels of the country, Loh said.

China's innovation strategy is distinct in its ability to align national priorities, public needs and market demand.

It deploys cutting-edge technologies across the entire spectrum: from the celestial heights of space exploration, exemplified by the Chang'e lunar missions, to the grassroots level, where 5G-enabled telemedicine brings world-class care to remote rural communities. International analysts point to this seamless ecosystem as a key differentiator.

China's innovation development also draws strength from global collaboration.

Today, China has established scientific and technological cooperation with more than 160 countries and regions. Chinese new-energy vehicles are produced in factories in Europe, while European automakers carry out joint research and development in China. Multinational pharmaceutical companies are setting up research hubs in China, and Chinese innovative drugs are expanding overseas through models of joint development and joint commercialization.

A JOINT ACTION

"Innovation is an important driving force that propels world development," Xi said at the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2021, highlighting the central role innovation plays in the world's progress.

China's push for international cooperation in science and technology mirrors a consistent principle: innovation should benefit the entire world.

As Xi has pointed out, as a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation continues to evolve, mankind needs international cooperation, openness and sharing more than ever in order to address common development problems.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit, the parties adopted a statement on further advancing cooperation in science, technology, and innovation and announced the establishment of the China-SCO Sci-Tech Innovation Cooperation Center.

China is emerging as a pivotal force in the global landscape of innovation. The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System provides services to more than 140 countries and regions, while China's high-speed rail technology offers solutions for upgrading transportation networks worldwide.

China's innovation drive has never been confined to itself. Through platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the SCO and BRICS, China shares technology and market opportunities with the world, said Ruslan Yesin, head of the Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus on SCO and BRICS interaction.

