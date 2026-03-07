Reception for International Women's Day held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:38, March 07, 2026

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, addresses a reception held by the federation to mark International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation held a reception in Beijing on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the federation, addressed the event. Shen said that during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), hundreds of millions of Chinese women will contribute wisdom and strength to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation.

Noting the transformation and turbulence facing the world, Shen said that China stands ready to work with all parties to fully implement the spirit of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and make new contributions to the global development of women's cause and the progress of human civilization.

The event was attended by more than 1,000 guests, including officials from relevant central Party and government departments, female lawmakers and political advisors attending the country's ongoing "two sessions," female representatives from various sectors and ethnic groups, including those from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations.

After the reception, the attendees visited an exhibition showcasing China's progress in using digital and intelligent technologies to empower women and girls.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, visits an exhibition showcasing China's progress in using digital and intelligent technologies to empower women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. The federation held a reception in Beijing on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. Shen addressed the reception. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Performers perform during a reception for International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. The All-China Women's Federation held a reception here on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Foreign guests attend a reception for International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. The All-China Women's Federation held a reception here on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Performers perform during a reception for International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. The All-China Women's Federation held a reception here on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Performers perform during a reception for International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. The All-China Women's Federation held a reception here on Friday to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)