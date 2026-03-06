Home>>
China to improve market-stabilizing mechanisms in 2026-2030: securities regulator
(Xinhua) 16:06, March 06, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will improve "market-stabilizing mechanisms with Chinese characteristics" during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), said Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, on Friday.
China will enrich the means and mechanisms of cross- and counter-cyclical adjustments, and enhance the intrinsic stability of the market, Wu told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
