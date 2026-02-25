Interview: China produces leading solutions for global sustainable development, says business council leader

GENEVA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is leading the wave in the field of sustainable development and produces leading solutions in many markets, said Peter Bakker, president and CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Speaking to Xinhua in a recent interview, Bakker expressed his hope that China's innovative solutions can be made available to all through partnerships with companies around the world.

The WBCSD was established in 1995, with over 200 international companies as its members.

Bakker pointed out that common challenges facing mankind, such as climate change and biodiversity loss, can only be solved with joint efforts.

He believes that business plays a key role in this regard, as business runs global supply chains.

"You can only reduce emissions if you work together across the supply chains," Bakker said, adding that strong global governance is needed.

To tackle challenges such as climate change, businesses have to implement new technologies and new models, and collaborate with policymakers, he said.

Bakker believes that China has set a good example in terms of cooperation between policymakers and businesses.

Collaboration between the Chinese government and industrial strengths has ensured that China "produces leading solutions" in many markets, including solar panels, wind farms, electric vehicles and batteries, said Bakker.

Bakker emphasized that sustainable development should follow a people-centered approach. He noted that the WBCSD places a strong emphasis on a "just transition."

Issues like how to help workers in the fossil fuel industry transition to the renewable energy sector or other fields and how to address the prospect of artificial intelligence potentially replacing human jobs as it becomes more mature require continued discussion and joint efforts from all parties, he said.

"I know one thing for sure: these challenges are not national challenges alone. They are global challenges. We need to continue to work together. We need to continue to find agreements. And this whole idea that one country is the adversary of another country is just not helpful," said Bakker.

Bakker said he views China as "a country with hope, a country where new technologies are being developed faster and where a balance between nature, people and technological development is being thought."

Bakker pointed out that Western countries need to cooperate with China to help solve their own problems with China's solutions.

He said that if European and other leaders recognize the need to build relationships with China, the world "will be on a good course."

