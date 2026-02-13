Interview: LEGO adopts long-term China strategy featuring stronger consumer connection

Xinhua) 11:07, February 13, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Global toy giant LEGO Group said it is doubling down on the Chinese market with a long-term investment strategy, stepping up efforts to roll out products that resonate more deeply with Chinese consumers.

"We look at China as a long-term mission," said Maciek Selinski, head of LEGO China, in a recent interview with Xinhua. "This is a long game for us, and we will continue to invest."

With the Year of the Horse approaching, the Danish multinational has launched new sets, including LEGO Galloping Horse Canvas and LEGO Fortune Firecrackers, inspired by traditional Spring Festival customs.

"China is the only market where we design products specifically for local holidays," Selinski said. It is about deeply understanding and respecting Chinese traditions, he noted, adding that the spirit of reunion during the Spring Festival aligns naturally with LEGO Group's focus on building together.

The company has since 2019 released 16 sets linked to the Chinese New Year, the country's most important annual celebration.

This year's launch also carries symbolic weight for Selinski, whose Chinese surname is "Ma," meaning horse.

China is a key strategic growth market for LEGO Group, according to Selinski. To date, the company has opened more than 400 stores in over 120 cities nationwide in China. It has also built a factory in China, which now supplies the majority of products sold domestically.

Last year, meanwhile, saw the opening of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in east China's Shanghai, described by the company as "the last piece of the LEGO brand ecosystem puzzle in the country," marking its most comprehensive brand footprint in China yet, spanning retail, manufacturing and theme parks.

LEGO Group has operated for decades in mature European markets such as Germany, but its presence in China remains comparatively young, Selinski said. "I'm very excited about being in China because it is probably the most exciting place in the world right now to experience a market that is so diverse and sophisticated," he explained.

As a foreign executive living in China, Selinski said he is impressed by the market's vibrancy, rapid growth and openness to innovation.

"Chinese consumers are consistently open to trying new things," he said. "This is why the Chinese market is becoming an inspiration for many other markets globally."

He also revealed that insights from China are increasingly feeding into the company's broader design pipeline. "We are increasingly inspired by Chinese design for products with universal appeal, not solely for the Chinese market," he said, while adding that LEGO Group is now relying on more designers with experience in China to inform global product development.

Looking ahead, Selinski expressed confidence in the market. "Consumers in China are very demanding," he said. "We are confident that, within this ecosystem, we will continue to grow and make significant investments."

