When China Red meets London Red
(People's Daily App) 16:59, March 04, 2026
The Spring Festival is a cherished holiday for Chinese living abroad. For one Chinese journalist who has been based in London for many years, a familiar shade of red took on a deeper meaning during this festive season. Let's hear what she has to say.
