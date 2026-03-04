When China Red meets London Red

(People's Daily App) 16:59, March 04, 2026

The Spring Festival is a cherished holiday for Chinese living abroad. For one Chinese journalist who has been based in London for many years, a familiar shade of red took on a deeper meaning during this festive season. Let's hear what she has to say.

