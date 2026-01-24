China-UK economic, trade cooperation continues steady growth: Chinese vice commerce minister

Xinhua) 14:10, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United Kingdom has grown steadily in recent years, and the two sides should deepen trade and investment cooperation to achieve mutually beneficial, win-win outcomes, said China's Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji.

Ling, also the deputy China international trade representative, made the remarks while chairing a roundtable for British enterprises on Thursday. The event was attended by British Trade Commissioner for China Lewis Neal, along with representatives from 30 British enterprises and business associations, including the China-Britain Business Council and HSBC, the commerce ministry said on its website on Friday.

Ling said that China-UK economic and trade cooperation has demonstrated resilience and vitality in recent years, with the two sides' industrial strengths proving complementary.

He added that both sides should leverage economic and trade ties as a stabilizer and driver of China-UK relations, and work together to uphold a fair and reasonable international economic and trade order.

China's economy has made steady progress, providing a broad stage for foreign-funded enterprises, Ling said. He noted that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will prioritize expanding opening up in the services sector, and the country welcomes British companies to seize opportunities and increase investment in areas such as consumption, green transition and technological innovation.

Ling also added that China will work with the UK to deepen services cooperation and cultivate new growth points in bilateral economic and trade ties.

Neal said economic and trade relations are of great importance to broader UK-China relations.

Representatives of British companies at the roundtable noted that China's market potential remains strong, and its business environment continues to improve. They added that the 15th Five-Year Plan has further strengthened their confidence in long-term investment and operations in China.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)