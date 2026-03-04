Two Sessions Explainer | Why the 2026 'two sessions' matter

16:42, March 04, 2026 By Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Wang Xiaoping, Liu Ning, Zhao Tong, Ma Yingying ( People's Daily Online

This is it — March 2026. China is once again in its "two sessions" mode. China's annual sessions of the top legislature and political advisory body have long served as an important window for the world to observe and understand China. In this video, People's Daily Online reporters break down what happens at the 2026 "two sessions"— and why it matters to you.

