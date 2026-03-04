DPP urged to lift restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 20:35, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan to lift restrictions on exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, including tourism, in the interests of the people of Taiwan.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments at a regular press conference in response to a recent British media report urging Taiwan to show greater flexibility by separating tourism from politics.

"We are actively promoting cross-Strait tourism exchanges and cooperation, and our goodwill and sincerity are there for all to see," Zhang said.

She stressed that any measures that benefit cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and improve the well-being of the people will be actively supported by the mainland.

"We hope the DPP authorities will heed public opinion, face up to the well-being of the people of Taiwan, and take concrete actions to lift the various restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges, including tourism," Zhang added.

