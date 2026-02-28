Book highlighting shared history across Taiwan Strait launched in Taipei

TAIPEI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A book recording Taiwan's historical landscape following the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in 1945 has been launched in Taipei, enabling readers to better understand the shared historical destiny across the Taiwan Strait.

The book, titled "Taiwan's restoration: revisited moments of awakening and renewal around 1945," is edited by local media professional Chang Chun-kai, and adapted from a documentary on Taiwan's restoration.

Last year marked the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as Taiwan's restoration to China.

Chang said that one of the purposes of the book is to rectify a distorted historical narrative promoted by the island's current authorities.

About 50 representatives from Taiwan's education and media sectors participated in the launch event. They noted that it is particularly important to recover the historical truth of Taiwan's restoration amid a trend of distorting history and weakening national identity in Taiwan society.

Kuan Chung-ming, former president of Taiwan University, called for greater efforts to faithfully present history. Kuan said he is confident that the history of victory in the war of resistance and Taiwan's restoration will ultimately be remembered and passed on.

Lin Kuang-hui, descendant of a family known for their resistance against Japanese aggression, pointed out that Taiwan's restoration had ended 50 years of Japanese colonial rule.

Reviewing history, Lin said, compatriots in Taiwan should carry forward the patriotic tradition and jointly pursue a bright future of national rejuvenation.

Taiwan scholar Chen Chao-ying noted that, around 1945, many families in Taiwan named their children "Guangfu," meaning restoration, reflecting the genuine and heartfelt sentiment among the people at the time.

She expressed the hope that cross-Strait cooperation will yield further results in research on the history of Taiwan's restoration.

Last year, China's national legislature designated Oct. 25 as the official commemorative day of Taiwan's restoration.

In 1894, Japan initiated a war against China and later occupied Taiwan.

On Oct. 25, 1945, a ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei. From that point on, Taiwan and the Penghu Islands returned to China's sovereign jurisdiction.

