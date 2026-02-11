Chinese mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's flattering remarks on Japan

Xinhua) 14:51, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for ignoring the heinous crimes committed by Japan during its colonial rule over Taiwan, describing their flattering remarks toward Japan as utterly disgraceful.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about Lai's intention to work with Japan to "deal with regional challenges."

Zhu also urged the Japanese side to retract Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions.

