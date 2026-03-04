2026 Mobile World Congress opens in Barcelona, Spain
The internal structures of foldable phones are displayed at the Huawei booth during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026.
The 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened on Monday in Barcelona, Spain. According to its organizers, a China Pavilion has been set up at the congress for the first time, featuring major Chinese companies including China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, Honor and Xiaomi, showcasing their latest advancements in mobile communications and AI technologies. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
A humanoid robot made by Humanoid sorts things during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026.
Visitors view the Honor's "Robot Phone" during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026.
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows a car displayed at the booth of Xiaomi during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
A staff member demonstrates a smart port model created by China Mobile during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026.
This photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows the humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
Staff members work at the Lenovo booth during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026.
People walk past the booth of Qwen during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2026.
