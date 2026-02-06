China sees rapid adoption of 3D printing in production and daily life

People's Daily Online) 13:23, February 06, 2026

From medical devices and building material to ceramic artworks, 3D printing technology is expanding its footprint across China's industries, accelerating its integration into production and daily life while boosting economic development and public welfare.

At a consultation room in Peking University Hospital of Stomatology, a patient raised questions about a treatment option. Dentist Sun Yuchun held up a sample veneer and explained: "This zirconia veneer is only 80 micrometers thick. Using it to restore teeth requires virtually no grinding, significantly reducing damage to tooth enamel."

"Traditional mechanical processing could only produce veneers as thin as 300 micrometers," said Yang Fei, vice president of BMF Precision Tech Inc. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The company has leveraged 3D printing technology to dramatically reduce veneer thickness.

Photo shows the 3D printing center of BMF Precision Tech Inc. in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In 2021, BMF Precision Tech established a joint laboratory with Peking University Hospital of Stomatology to develop 3D-printed dental veneers, a project later approved as a major one under national key research and development (R&D) programs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

After more than 1,000 trials, the hospital finally "printed" ultra-thin veneers that it had long sought but been unable to produce, achieving minimal or even no-grinding restoration, said Liu Yunsong, director of the department of prosthodontics at Peking University Hospital of Stomatology.

The thriving advanced materials industry cluster in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area has provided crucial support for bringing 3D-printed medical devices to market.

"More than 100 dental hospitals and clinics nationwide have now adopted this product, and in 2025, we exported over 10,000 pieces of veneer materials overseas," Yang said.

In thrombosis treatment, 3D-printed spiral magnetic robots measuring just 2.15 millimeters in diameter can autonomously navigate blood vessels to reach clot locations. For glaucoma treatment, 3D-printed drainage devices can greatly simplify traditional surgical procedures. Today, 3D printing technology continues to unlock new possibilities in the medical field.

In Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, a new cultural landmark is rising with the help of large-scale 3D printers.

The cultural center, known as Xiong'an Wings, features giant curved surfaces that resemble an egret in flight. The structure draws inspiration from classical Chinese poetry depicting an egret gliding over misty water.

As one of China's largest 3D-printed buildings, the cultural center demonstrates the advantages of new quality productive forces.

A 3D printer works at a "capsule factory" on the ground floor of the main building of Xiong'an Wings, a cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Zhao Weitong)

"Its unique design was difficult to realize using traditional construction methods," said Zhao Yiqing, architect for the cultural center at Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Therefore, the project employs 3D-printed components to construct the double-curved facade, achieving complex geometry while faithfully realizing the design vision, Zhao noted.

Some of these components come from a "capsule factory" on the ground floor of the main building. There, a massive robotic-arm 3D printer operates around the clock, producing components for immediate on-site use.

"The printer uses modified plastic as its primary material, producing components with double-curved hollow structures," said Meng Yuan, chief engineer at Shanghai Fab-Union Technology Co., Ltd., the project's 3D printing technical consultant. Meng added that multiple 3D printers also operate simultaneously at the company's Shanghai production base. The project requires more than 4,000 components, each unique in size and curvature.

"It's worth noting that the modified plastic used in 3D-printed components is recyclable, making it environmentally friendly," Meng said. Selected as a demonstration project under national key R&D programs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Xiong'an Wings is scheduled for completion this September. It will not only serve as a model for intelligent and green construction but also bring substantial benefits to public cultural life.

An employee of Micro Ceramic Technology (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd. introduces 3D-printed ceramic products to visitors in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, the exhibition hall of Micro Ceramic Technology (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd. displays a wide range of 3D-printed ceramic products, including fashion accessories and trendy dolls.

Technology has unlocked new opportunities for creating higher-value ceramic art, said Huang Wancheng, general manager of the company.

Traditional ceramic production requires molding, with minimum orders typically ranging from 200 to 300 pieces. In contrast, 3D printing enables direct production without molds. This allows ceramic designers to rapidly transform creative ideas into physical products at lower cost for market testing, thereby enhancing flexibility and market responsiveness.

The company operates a permanent practical training and employment base for Jingdezhen Ceramic University and collaborates with institutions including the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the China Academy of Art on research exchanges and joint creative projects, serving as an active nexus for industry-academia-research integration.

"We regularly open our facilities to university faculty and students for visits and host technical lectures. We also provide prototyping services to support their research projects," Huang said.

This close collaboration enables future ceramic designers to become familiar early with digital manufacturing tools, helping turn creative concepts into tangible products while expanding the application boundaries of ceramics, Huang added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)