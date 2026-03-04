Chinese oil company donates funds to support disaster relief in Mozambique

Xinhua) 10:01, March 04, 2026

MAPUTO, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Tuesday donated about 50,000 U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to Mozambique's National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) to support post-disaster recovery efforts in affected communities.

The donation ceremony was held at INGD headquarters in Maputo and attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Zheng Xuan, INGD President Luisa Meque and CNPC Mozambique General Manager Yang Jin.

The INGD expressed appreciation for the assistance, noting that the funds will help ease humanitarian pressure, improve living conditions for affected families and support reconstruction efforts in disaster-hit areas.

Zheng said China and Mozambique share a long-standing traditional friendship and maintain close cooperation across various fields. She reaffirmed China's support for Mozambique in addressing humanitarian challenges and advancing post-disaster recovery.

Yang said that since entering the Mozambican market, CNPC has adhered to the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, integrating corporate social responsibility into its operations while contributing to the development of the local oil and gas sector.

The donation reflects CNPC's commitment to supporting local communities and responding to Mozambique's urgent needs, Yang said, adding that the company will continue to promote energy cooperation and public welfare initiatives to contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

Meque thanked CNPC for its timely support and said the INGD will ensure the proper management and effective use of the funds to strengthen disaster response capacity and provide assistance to those most in need.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)