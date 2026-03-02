China to impose anti-dumping duties on rapeseed imports originating from Canada

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will subject imports of rapeseed originating from Canada to anti-dumping duties, effective from March 1, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

These anti-dumping duties of 5.9 percent on imported rapeseed originating from Canada will be in place for five years, according to the final ruling of an anti-dumping investigation that was launched by the ministry on Sept. 9, 2024.

The commerce ministry conducted the investigation in accordance with laws and regulations, extensively consulting various stakeholders to fully protect the rights of all parties, and ultimately reached an objective, fair and impartial final conclusion, according to a spokesperson with the ministry.

In August last year, a preliminary ruling was announced, imposing provisional anti-dumping measures.

China consistently maintains that trade differences should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, said the spokesperson. During the investigation, Canada on several occasions expressed its concerns regarding this case. China took Canada's legitimate concerns into consideration and reached a final ruling based on facts and evidence.

China stands ready to work with Canada to further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation and benefit the people of both nations, the spokesperson added.

