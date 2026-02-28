China's manned space program releases major tasks ahead

Xinhua) 09:32, February 28, 2026

This real-time image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Nov. 25, 2025 shows the Shenzhou-22 spaceship docking with the space station combination. (Xinhua/Wang Chuntao)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is scheduled to launch two crewed missions and one cargo spacecraft mission for its space station operation in 2026, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

An astronaut from the Hong Kong or Macao special administrative region is expected to carry out a space station flight mission as early as this year, the CMSA noted.

One astronaut from the Shenzhou-23 crew will conduct a year-long in-orbit stay experiment, the CMSA said.

Currently, China's space station is operating stably in orbit with sound performance. Since entering the application and development phase, China's manned space program has successfully completed six crewed missions, four cargo resupply missions, and seven spacecraft return missions. It also carried out the first emergency launch in 2025.

The six astronaut crews have conducted long-term stays in orbit. A total of 13 extravehicular activities (EVAs) by astronauts and multiple transfers of application payloads outside the spacecraft have been performed. Several extravehicular repair missions have been carried out, and a new world record for the longest single EVA by astronauts has been achieved.

The selection of the fourth batch of astronaut candidates, including payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macao, has also been completed.

The development of various tasks for the country's crewed lunar exploration program is progressing smoothly, with multiple breakthroughs achieved in phases.

China is targeting a crewed lunar landing by 2030. The development of major flight products, including the Long March-10 carrier rocket, the Mengzhou crewed spacecraft, and the Lanyue lunar lander, is proceeding smoothly. Key tests have been completed, including the zero-height abort test for the Mengzhou spacecraft, the landing and takeoff test for the Lanyue lunar lander, the static fire test and the low-altitude demonstration and validation test for the Long March-10 rocket system, and the maximum dynamic pressure escape test for the Mengzhou spacecraft system.

In 2026, the country will intensify efforts to advance the construction of supporting facilities and equipment for the lunar mission at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern Hainan Province, as well as the development of ground support systems.

Since its inception and implementation, China's manned space program has consistently upheld the principles of peaceful use, equality, mutual benefit, and common development, actively promoting international cooperation and exchanges in human spaceflight.

In 2025, China and Pakistan signed an agreement on the selection and training of astronauts, with the selection process proceeding smoothly. According to the CMSA, a Pakistani astronaut will participate in a short-term flight mission as a payload specialist, conducting scientific experiments aboard China's space station.

