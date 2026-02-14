China demonstrates AI computing power in outer space with satellite network breakthrough

HANGZHOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has taken a major step toward building an AI-powered space infrastructure, with a satellite constellation deploying 10 AI models in orbit and establishing inter-satellite networking.

The deployment demonstrates AI applications in deep space exploration, smart city development and natural resource surveys, according to Zhejiang Lab, which developed the constellation with global partners.

China placed 12 satellites, the first group of the space computing constellation called "Three-Body Computing Constellation," into orbit in May 2025.

After nearly nine months of in-orbit testing, the constellation has demonstrated core capabilities including networking, computing, model deployment and scientific payload verification.

Among the space-based models are an 8-billion-parameter remote sensing model and an 8-billion-parameter astronomical time-domain model. These rank among the largest parameter AI models operating in orbit globally.

In November 2025, the remote sensing model conducted an infrastructure census across 189 square kilometers in northwest China, automatically identifying stadiums and bridges despite heavy snow cover.

For astronomical research, two satellites equipped with cosmic X-ray polarization detectors deployed an AI model that rapidly classifies gamma-ray bursts in orbit with 99 percent accuracy while dramatically reducing data transmission and processing times.

The team also achieved inter-satellite links among six satellites, a crucial step toward space networking.

Once its planned 1,000-plus satellites are in orbit, the constellation will crunch 100 quintillion operations per second, according to the lab.

"With a computing constellation, part of the data can be processed in space and delivered straight to users," said Li Chao from Zhejiang Lab.

