Return capsule of China's new Mengzhou spacecraft splashes down safely
The return capsule of China's new-generation Mengzhou crewed spaceship safely splashes down in the predetermined sea area during a flight test, Feb. 11, 2026. A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Heng/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of China's new-generation Mengzhou crewed spaceship has safely splashed down in the predetermined sea area during a flight test on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Agency said.
The first stage of the Long March-10 carrier rocket safely splashes down in the predetermined sea area in a controlled manner as planned, Feb. 11, 2026. A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Han Qingce/Xinhua)
A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
