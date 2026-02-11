Return capsule of China's new Mengzhou spacecraft splashes down safely

Xinhua) 15:04, February 11, 2026

The return capsule of China's new-generation Mengzhou crewed spaceship safely splashes down in the predetermined sea area during a flight test, Feb. 11, 2026. A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Heng/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of China's new-generation Mengzhou crewed spaceship has safely splashed down in the predetermined sea area during a flight test on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Agency said.

The first stage of the Long March-10 carrier rocket safely splashes down in the predetermined sea area in a controlled manner as planned, Feb. 11, 2026. A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Han Qingce/Xinhua)

A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

