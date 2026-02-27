Shopping is reshaping how international visitors experience China

People's Daily Online) 16:23, February 27, 2026

In 2025, the number of overseas travelers claiming tax refunds in China surged 305 percent year on year, while tax-refund sales and refund amounts increased 95.9 percent and 95.8 percent, respectively, according to China's State Taxation Administration.

China's diverse consumer experiences are reshaping the way international travelers explore the country, and every QR code payment reflects the increasing recognition of the quality of Chinese products, China's sci-tech innovation capabilities, and Chinese aesthetics.

Foreign tourists shop at a shopping center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Shopping for international tourists is no longer limited to souvenir shops at scenic spots; it's increasingly extending to tech products. Foldable smartphones, AI glasses, drones, and more are finding their way into international travelers' shopping carts.

At Huaqiangbei, one of the world's largest electronics markets in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, foreign tourists carrying backpacks or suitcases browse for the latest tech products, comparing prices from store to store.

An Egyptian tourist observed that while tea and panda toys were once the most popular Chinese souvenirs, smart devices are now becoming the new must-buy items.

Huaqiangbei has mobilized 35 specialized markets to jointly showcase and promote the latest smart devices, home appliances, and digital accessories, positioning itself as the first stop for international buyers visiting China.

"To further enhance the shopping experience for foreign tourists and business visitors, the subdistrict is continuously improving multilingual signage, foreign card payment options, departure tax refunds, and other services catering to international shoppers," said head of the market management office at Huaqiangbei.

Beyond technology, culturally inspired products are also gaining popularity. In recent years, creative cultural products reflecting local traditions have become popular souvenirs, showcasing Chinese aesthetics and the unique charm of China.

"I've been to China many times, but the unique charm of Guizhou still leaves me in awe," said Rebecca from Malaysia. She purchased a tie-dye scarf at a shop in Xijiang Qianhu Miao village in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

During her time in Guizhou, Rebecca couldn't resist visiting shops selling creative cultural products whenever she explored a new city, often coming away with souvenirs like fridge magnets and keychains.

As China continues to make inbound travel more convenient, shopping is increasingly intertwined with immersive experiences. Consumption is no longer just about purchasing goods, but about engaging with culture.

On Guozijian Street in Beijing's Dongcheng district, Lillian, a tourist from Canada, donned traditional Chinese clothing for her very first travel photography.

"These are the best photos of my life!" she exclaimed. From choosing her outfit and makeup to learning traditional Chinese gestures, the experience sparked her fascination with traditional Chinese culture.

Policy support has played an important role in facilitating this transformation.

As of the end of November 2025, there were 12,252 departure tax refund stores nationwide, with over 7,000 of them offering instant refund services.

This growth reflects China's ongoing efforts to strengthen and fine-tune its departure tax refund policies.

In 2025, Shanghai received over 9.36 million inbound tourist visits. Since launching the citywide tax refund service in June the same year, the city has established a network of nine tax refund points, 17 centralized tax refund centers, and numerous single-store tax refund locations.

In November 2025, south China's Hainan Province upgraded its offshore duty-free policy to cover travelers who are both leaving the island and departing the country. By Jan. 18, just one month after the launch of island-wide special customs operations in Hainan, foreign travelers had already spent around 12.8 million yuan (about $1.86 million) on duty-free goods at three stores supervised by Sanya Customs.

