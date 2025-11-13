2025 "Double 11" shopping festival sees China handling record-high parcel volume

Xinhua) 08:12, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's postal and express delivery companies have handled a record-high 13.94 billion parcels since entering the peak days of the "Double 11" shopping festival on Oct. 21, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Wednesday.

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 11, the daily average parcel volume reached 634 million, 1.18 times the normal daily business volume, while the peak single-day volume soared to 777 million, setting a new record for daily parcel handling.

For this year's "Double 11" shopping festival, China's postal delivery industry implemented multiple measures to ensure that operations ran smoothly without any hiccups. These efforts have not only helped to improve the sector's capacity but also its efficiency.

First held in 2009, "Double 11" has continued to stimulate robust consumer spending in one of the world's largest consumption markets.

