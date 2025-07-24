Inbound tourists indulged with shopping spree in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:45, July 24, 2025

Thai tourists learn about products at a trendy toy shop on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025.

China now has unilateral visa exemption for 47 countries and transit visa exemption for 55 countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on July 11.

Fueled by relaxed visa rules, there has been a significant increase in the number of foreign passport holders entering China, leading to a surge in inbound tourism consumption.

Positioned as a world-class tourism hub with global appeal, Shanghai Municipality has witnessed the strong consumption vitality of inbound tourism in the first half of this year. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

An Indian tourist chooses goods at a trendy toy shop on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025

French tourists choose snack products in a store at Tianzifang art area in east China's Shanghai on July 21, 2025.

A Russian tourist views clothes inside a store at Tianzifang art area in east China's Shanghai on July 21, 2025.

Spanish tourists browse mobile phone products at a Huawei store on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025.

South Korean tourists pose for photos with their favorite items at a trendy toy shop on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025.

A foreign tourist browses electronic products at a Huawei store on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025.

A Romanian tourist tries a silk scarf inside a store at Tianzifang art area in east China's Shanghai on July 21, 2025.

A "Tax Free" sign is pictured inside a store at Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, in east China's Shanghai, on July 20, 2025.

An Iranian student (L) tastes local specialties with her parents at a gift shop on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai on July 17, 2025.

