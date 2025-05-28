China's 618 shopping festival goes global with expanded free shipping

People's Daily Online) 11:00, May 28, 2025

Photo/VCG

China's annual June 18 shopping festival, also known as 618, recently kicked off, with major e-commerce platforms extending free shipping to more regions worldwide in an effort to reach international consumers.

Taobao announced that its free shipping zone will expand to 12 countries and regions across the globe, including China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia. Kazakhstan and Mongolia are included for the first time.

During the event, consumers in these locations can enjoy free shipping on orders over a certain amount, as well as convenient return services allowing shoppers to return unwanted items at nearby collection points.

Chinese e-commerce apps are gaining unexpected popularity internationally, with several ranking among the top apps in various countries. On global social media platforms, discussions about must-buy items and calls to "copy each other's shopping lists" have gone viral, highlighting growing enthusiasm for the Chinese market.

Market analysts said the trend reflects increasing global consumer recognition of Chinese products and brands.

From multilingual Chinese shopping apps to a rising number of merchants selling overseas, "Made-in-China" quality and global free shipping are changing the cross-border shopping experience.

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)