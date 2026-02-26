Chongqing pioneers senior-focused fitness facility

Seniors work out at a senior-friendly gym at the activity center of Lijia community in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo provided by Lijia community committee)

At 9 a.m., a gym for seniors at the activity center of Lijia community in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing municipality, came alive. Wan Ming, 85, walked in, fastened a real-time heart rate monitoring armband and headed for a smart vertical vibration therapy chair.

There was no blasting music or crowds of young gym-goers. Soft lighting, non-slip flooring, barrier-free access, handrails and emergency stop buttons created a calm and reassuring environment at the city's first gym designed exclusively for senior citizens.

A regular visitor since the trial opening, Wan said treadmills in conventional gyms are often difficult for seniors to use and carry a higher risk of falls. "The equipment here is made specifically for seniors, he added."

His experience reflects the concerns of many older residents who find standard fitness facilities unsuitable.

"I feel my coordination has improved," Wan said. He used to exercise at home by following workout videos, but now comes to the gym every day. He added that the fees are kept affordably low.

Since its soft launch, the gym has received more than 20 senior visitors per day on average, with peak attendance exceeding 40, according to Ma Liya, the facility's operations manager. Some seniors even travel by bus specifically to work out there.

Ma noted that before becoming members, older adults undergo physical assessments and surveys covering exercise habits, health conditions, and lifestyles. Based on the results, customized health profiles and targeted exercise plans are developed. Ma highlighted adaptations like dual-height handrails and reduced-speed treadmills, contrasting them with standard models challenging for seniors to operate.

The facility also features an intelligent full-body recumbent trainer with coordinated arm-leg movement, allowing even hemiplegic users to exercise effectively. Another device, a passive hand exerciser, is designed for seniors with reduced finger mobility after a stroke, using passive oscillation to stimulate blood circulation.

Safety protocols include continuous heart rate monitoring via armbands linked to a central display, triggering alerts if thresholds are exceeded. Pre-workout blood pressure and heart rate checks are mandatory.

"The core mission is straightforward: provide seniors a dedicated space to exercise safely and effectively," said Xin Lin, publicity chief of Lijia community.

Beyond fitness, the gym has also become a social space. After exercising, seniors often stay for tea, health lectures, and cultural activities, Xin added.

