China's draft law on social assistance submitted for second reading

Xinhua) 09:44, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is improving its social assistance system to better ensure basic living support and provide a stronger safety net for people in need, according to a bill under review by Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday.

The draft law on social assistance was submitted for a second reading to the ongoing session of the 14th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the top legislature.

Following an initial review last June, lawmakers solicited wide opinions from relevant government organs, local legislatures, and the public to revise the draft.

The revised bill adds legal liability for unauthorized disclosure of data collected during assistance reviews, prohibiting illegal access, sale, or release of information unrelated to applications.

China's social assistance system is part of a broader social security system covering social insurance, welfare programs, and support for veterans and other entitled groups.

Specifically, the legislation seeks to clarify eligibility criteria, streamline procedures, and provide timely and targeted support through a tiered system.

Under the draft law, governments are required to include social assistance in their development plans and allocate funds based on local capacity.

The draft also encourages broader participation in social assistance by citizens, legal entities and other organizations.

