China seeks public feedback on draft revision to police law

January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has released a draft revision to the People's Police Law for public consultation.

The draft aims to safeguard national security and social order, protect people's legitimate rights and interests, and ensure that police officers perform their duties and exercise their powers in accordance with the law, the MPS said on Sunday.

The current People's Police Law, promulgated three decades ago, has played an important role in building the police force in China. However, as changes occur in the international and domestic situations, as well as in the missions and tasks of the Chinese police, it is necessary to comprehensively revise and improve the law, the MPS said.

The draft, comprising eight chapters and 103 articles, has stipulated the support systems for police officers and specified the Chinese People's Police Day.

It has refined the provisions on the duties and powers of public security organs' police officers, while adding content regarding the duties and powers of police in state security organs, judicial organs, and people's courts and procuratorates.

Furthermore, the draft added contents requiring punishment of officers who fail to perform their duties in accordance with the law or exceed the scope of their statutory duties in exercising their authority.

