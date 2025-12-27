China adopts revised Civil Aviation Law

Xinhua) 15:23, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the Civil Aviation Law.

The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on July 1, 2026.

Comprising 16 chapters, the revised law further enriches and improves various institutional measures to regulate civil aviation activities, guarantee civil aviation safety, and support the development of civil aviation manufacturing, transportation and low-altitude economy.

To strengthen the management of civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the revised law stipulates that entities engaged in the design, production, import, maintenance and operation of civil UAVs shall apply to authorities for airworthiness certification in accordance with national regulations, except where airworthiness certification is not required.

To further enhance civil aviation safety, the revised law prohibits laser devices that could affect the use of visual navigation aids at airports, and provides a specific list of prohibited acts that may interfere with the airport electromagnetic environment.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)