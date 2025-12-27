We Are China

China adopts revised Foreign Trade Law

Xinhua) 14:01, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the Foreign Trade Law.

The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on March 1, 2026.

