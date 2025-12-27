Home>>
China adopts hazardous chemicals safety law
(Xinhua) 14:07, December 27, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a law on the safety management of hazardous chemicals.
The law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on May 1, 2026.
