China adopts hazardous chemicals safety law

Xinhua) 14:07, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a law on the safety management of hazardous chemicals.

The law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on May 1, 2026.

