China mulls law to strengthen protections, oversight for fire rescue personnel

Xinhua) 16:04, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law to regulate the management of the country's fire and rescue personnel, protect their legal rights, and strengthen supervision over their operations.

The draft was submitted on Wednesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading.

