The path to enlightenment: A blind massage therapist's story

(People's Daily App) 15:23, February 25, 2026

Growing up without sight, Sun Wufei once dreamed of moving through the world as freely as anyone else. With support from his family, he refused to let blindness define his limits. He went on to open his own massage studio, and through a partnership model, helped other blind therapists achieve financial independence. He has also traveled across China by train, embracing the wider world on his own terms.

