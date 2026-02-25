GDP of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region soars to nearly 12 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 09:08, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region surged from 8.96 trillion yuan (1.29 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020 to nearly 12 trillion yuan in 2025, official data showed.

The region covers a total area of 216,000 square kilometers and has a permanent resident population of over 100 million in north China.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the coordinated development of Beijing Municipality, Tianjin Municipality, and Hebei Province has achieved remarkable results, said Yang Xiuling, director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission. The official added that Beijing has seen a cumulative reduction of 150 square kilometers in urban and rural construction land and the exit of over 3,000 general manufacturing enterprises.

Over the past five years, the region added 710 kilometers of railway operating mileage, and the establishment of a "1-1.5 hour transportation circle" among major cities in the region has been largely achieved. Meanwhile, the transaction volume of technology contracts flowing from Beijing to Tianjin and Hebei exceeded 320 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 23 percent.

