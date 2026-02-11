China's major economic powerhouses contributed 62.2 pct to national growth in 2025

Xinhua) 08:57, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's 10 top provincial regions by gross domestic product (GDP) accounted for 62.2 percent of the country's overall economic growth in 2025, according to recent data released by all such regions.

The 10 top-performing regions, including Guangdong, Jiangsu and Shandong, helped boost the national growth rate by 3.1 percentage points, the data shows.

Their combined GDP totaled approximately 85.5 trillion yuan (about 12.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025.

