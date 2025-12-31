China's patent-intensive industries account for rising share of GDP
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's patent-intensive industries reported an added value of 18.04 trillion yuan (2.58 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, accounting for 13.38 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which was up 0.34 percentage points from the previous year.
By sector, new equipment manufacturing saw the largest share with an added value of 5.14 trillion yuan, contributing 28.5 percent to the total added value of patent-intensive industries, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on Wednesday.
It was followed by information and communication technology services at 4.37 trillion yuan, or 24.2 percent of the total, and information and communication technology manufacturing at 3.59 trillion yuan, or 19.9 percent.
The added value of China's patent-intensive industries was 16.87 trillion yuan in 2023, accounting for 13.04 percent of GDP, which was an increase of 0.44 percentage points from the previous year, CNIPA data showed in January.
