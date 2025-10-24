China's GDP projected to hit around 140 trillion yuan in 2025: official

Global Times) 14:38, October 24, 2025

China's economic growth rate continues to lead major global economies, with the country's GDP expected to reach approximately 140 trillion yuan ($19.65 trillion) in 2025, Jiang Jinquan, head of the CPC Central Committee Policy Research Office, said at a press conference on the guiding principles from the just-concluded plenum on Friday.

With total GDP volume having successively surpassed the milestones of 110 trillion yuan, 120 trillion yuan, and 130 trillion yuan, China's per capita GDP has exceeded the world average, Jiang said, stressing that China still remains a major driving force and important engine for global economic growth.

Despite mounting external pressure and domestic challenges, China's GDP grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), China's economy maintained an annual average contribution rate of around 30 percent to global economic growth, serving as the most crucial driving force for the world's economic development and fully demonstrating the resilience and vitality of the major economy , an NBS spokesperson said on the release of the data.

On the overall development environment China faces during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said at the same press conference on Friday that China remains in a phase of development where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, while uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising. The economy is on solid foundations, demonstrating advantages in many areas, strong resilience, and great potential. The conditions and underlying trends supporting long-term growth remain unchanged, Han said.

