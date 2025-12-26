Home>>
China revises 2024 GDP data
(Xinhua) 13:40, December 26, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) was revised to 134.8066 trillion yuan (about 19.16 trillion U.S. dollars), down 101.8 billion yuan from the preliminary figure, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.
The final verified GDP growth rate for 2024 remained at 5 percent, unchanged from the preliminary calculation, according to the NBS.
China's annual GDP goes through two stages of accounting: preliminary calculation and final verification. The final verification is conducted based on the annual statistical data, final fiscal accounts, and departmental administrative records.
