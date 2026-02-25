Xinhua publishes book on China's governance under Xi's leadership

This photo shows books of the Chinese and English editions of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership." The Xinhua Publishing House, the publishing arm of Xinhua News Agency, has released the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership." Compiled by Xinhua, the book is available in both Chinese and English versions and is being distributed to readers at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Publishing House, the publishing arm of Xinhua News Agency, has released the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership."

Compiled by Xinhua, the book is available in both Chinese and English versions and is being distributed to readers at home and abroad.

Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has, with great historical initiative, tremendous political courage and a strong sense of responsibility, secured historic achievements and brought about historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country.

Amid the great practices in the new era, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has taken shape, serving as the scientific action guide to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Xinhua reporters have witnessed history as it unfolds, producing a wealth of news stories that reflect the profound thinking, extensive practice, deep commitment, and remarkable achievements of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in the governance of China.

The first volume includes 26 Xinhua feature stories and 41 news photos of Xi, presenting a vivid account of his visionary leadership in steering China toward national rejuvenation, as well as the power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and its tremendous strength in practice.

A seminar on global governance and the launch ceremony of the English version of the book were held on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland. Guests at the event highly commended China's exploration and thinking in the realm of governance in the new era and expressed their willingness to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in the field of global governance.

