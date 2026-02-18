China's bond market custody balance hits 196.7 trln yuan at end-2025

Xinhua) 15:18, February 18, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's bond market custody balance stood at 196.7 trillion yuan (about 28 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2025, data from the People's Bank of China showed.

The central bank's report on financial market performance in 2025 indicated that net financing of government bonds reached 13.8 trillion yuan last year, an increase of 2.5 trillion yuan from 2024.

Net financing of corporate bonds stood at 2.4 trillion yuan, an increase of 482.3 billion yuan year on year.

At the end of 2025, the custody balance of overseas institutions in the Chinese bond market hit 3.5 trillion yuan, accounting for 1.8 percent of the total.

In 2025, the cumulative issuance of Panda bonds hit 183.06 billion yuan, and 56 new overseas institutions entered the interbank bond market.

