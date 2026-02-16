Chinese cinema builds bridges at Berlin Int'l Film Festival

Xinhua) 12:50, February 16, 2026

BERLIN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the 76th Berlin International Film Festival unfolded, snow fell gently over Potsdamer Platz, dusting the Berlinale's iconic red carpet in white and creating a cinematic backdrop for an evening dedicated to Chinese cinema and cross-cultural exchange.

More than 200 guests, including filmmakers from China and around the world, gathered at a nearby venue on Thursday for the China Film Night 2026 Shanghai International Film Festival Reception. Animated conversations filled the hall as industry professionals exchanged ideas, bringing warmth to the wintry evening.

The reception came as Chinese cinema maintained a notable presence at this year's Berlinale. Titles such as Shanghai Daughter and Light Pillar were screened in sections including Panorama and Perspectives, underscoring the diversity of contemporary Chinese filmmaking.

"Chinese films have been gaining momentum overseas in recent years," said Chen Guo, managing director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Center, the event's organizer.

"In the past, overseas audiences often associated Chinese cinema mainly with kung fu films or historical epics," Chen told Xinhua. "Today, however, whether it is a record-breaking animated blockbuster like 'Ne Zha' or contemporary urban stories, Chinese films are resonating more widely with international audiences," she said.

That diversification extends beyond genre to storytelling approaches. Young director Shen Zhongmin's Shanghai Daughter, screened in the Panorama section, offers a case in point.

"International audiences may not grasp every historical detail about China, but universal emotions bridge that gap," Shen told Xinhua.

Shen also highlighted the role of the Shanghai International Film Festival, describing it as an open and professional platform that helps like-minded filmmakers connect, refine their projects and bring them to larger stages.

Xu Zao, whose feature debut Light Pillar was selected for the Perspectives section, said the Shanghai International Film Festival's presence in Berlin has created a valuable platform for exchanges between Chinese and international filmmakers.

According to Jiao Hongfen, chairman of the China Film Producers' Association, as China's economy develops, global audiences are increasingly interested in seeing China on screen.

Chinese filmmakers are bringing their stories to international viewers, fostering closer exchanges between Chinese and foreign cinema, Jiao said.

As China has become the world's second-largest film market, it is important not only to tell China's stories to the world, but also to welcome outstanding films from across the globe into China, promoting mutual engagement and win-win results, he added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)