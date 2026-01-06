Home>>
"Zootopia 2" surpasses "Avengers: Endgame" as China's top imported film
(Xinhua) 13:52, January 06, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- "Zootopia 2" has become the highest-grossing imported film in Chinese box office history, exceeding the previous record held by "Avengers: Endgame," industry data showed on Tuesday.
According to data platform Maoyan, the animated sequel had earned 4.251 billion yuan (approximately 606 million U.S. dollars) as of Tuesday morning, overtaking the 2019 superhero blockbuster.
The total for "Zootopia 2" from Chinese theaters represents about 36 percent of its global total, based on Maoyan data, far surpassing its North American earnings and firmly establishing China as the sequel's top market.
