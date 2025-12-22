China's 2025 animated film box office tops 25 bln yuan, hitting record high

Xinhua) 08:52, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's animated film box office surpassed 25 billion yuan (about 3.54 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, making it the highest-grossing year for animated movies in the country's history, according to data from online ticketing platforms.

Among animated releases this year, "Ne Zha 2" topped the box office chart, followed by "Zootopia 2" and "Nobody," which ranked second and third, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)