Himalayan Rim Regional Film Exhibition premieres in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec. 14 (People's Daily Online) -- On Dec. 14, 2025, the "2025 Inaugural Himalayan Rim Regional Film Exhibition" officially commenced at Tribhuvan University in Nepal. Under the theme "Civilizational Mutual Learning, Technological Innovation," the event offered a diverse program including animated film screenings, craft workshops, cultural and creative displays, and cinematic dialogues, presenting young Nepali students with an audiovisual feast that blended traditional Chinese culture with modern digital technology.

The event began with an enthusiastic opening featuring an AI-produced promotional short film, followed by a screening of "The Spirit of the Mountains," an AIGC (AI-Generated Content) full-process animated short. Inspired by the Chinese intangible cultural heritage technique of "Quanxing Tuo" (full-form rubbing), the film highlighted the unique charm of integrating artificial intelligence with traditional culture.

Scene from Himalayan Rim Regional Film Exhibition. (People's Daily Online/Li Mo)

That afternoon, the animated film "The Legend of Hei 2" attracted a large student audience. Through its unique dynamic storyboard pre-visualization technology, the film vividly told a heartwarming story of harmonious coexistence between humans and "demons"—the personifications of mountains, water, wood, stone, and animals—conveying the ecological vision of the unity between humanity and nature and the coexistence of all things, deeply resonating with viewers. The following "Blind Box Interaction" session pushed the atmosphere to a climax, with students enthusiastically taking part in surveys and activities for a chance to win limited-edition film merchandise.

The audience watches the screened films. (People's Daily Online/Li Mo)

As the first stop of the touring exhibition, the event was warmly received by both faculty and students at Tribhuvan University. Many attendees shared that through the screenings and exchange sessions, they not only gained an appreciation for the unique aesthetic style and exquisite craftsmanship of Chinese animation, but felt encouraged about future collaboration between the two countries in digital creativity. This event not only injected fresh momentum and new topics into Nepal's local cultural and artistic exchanges, but also opened a more visible window for people-to-people dialogue across the Himalayan region. It represents an innovative step in China–Nepal cultural engagement, helping to build a solid "digital bridge" for young people in the region.

