Film screening held in Georgia to mark 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression

TBILISI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A screening of the Chinese film "The Hundred Regiments Campaign" and a themed photo exhibition were held here on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"The Hundred Regiments Campaign" depicts the arduous struggle of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China in their fight against Japan during World War II.

Beka Natsvlishvili, director of the China-Southeast Asia Research Center, noted that the film helps reverse the World War II historical narrative, long dominated in Georgian society by the United States and Europe, and restores China's outstanding contribution to the global fight against fascism.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian noted that this year also marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China and the founding of the United Nations.

"Hosting this themed event aims to use these historically significant images and films to look back at that great struggle concerning the future and destiny of mankind," Zhou said. He emphasized the need to "remember history, honor martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future."

Natsvlishvili stated that the Georgian people, alongside the Chinese people, made significant sacrifices during the World Anti-Fascist War or World War II.

"Revisiting this history 80 years later helps all nations better cherish peace and look toward the future," Natsvlishvili said.

The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Georgia, the Georgian think tank China-Southeast Asia Research Center, and Grigol Robakidze University.

Karlo Sikharulidze, Director of the Global Affairs Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, attended the event alongside approximately dozens of representatives from Georgian universities, think tanks, media outlets, and the overseas Chinese community.

