China's 2025 box office revenue exceeds 50 bln yuan

Xinhua) 09:54, December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- As of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, China's 2025 box office revenue had surpassed 50 billion yuan (about 7.08 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Film Administration.

Domestic films accounted for 40.952 billion yuan in box office takings, representing 81.9 percent of the total.

Total admissions stood at 1.194 billion.

A total of 50 films had recorded box office revenue exceeding 100 million yuan during the year as of Saturday, including 33 domestic productions and 17 foreign titles.

Chinese animation film "Ne Zha 2," comedy "Detective Chinatown 1900," Disney blockbuster "Zootopia 2," and Chinese wartime films "Dead to Rights" and "Evil Unbound" ranked in the top five of the 2025 Chinese box office as of Saturday afternoon.

