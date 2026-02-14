Kazakhstan's Shaidorov claims men's figure skating title at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 10:39, February 14, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov delivered a commanding performance in the free skate to capture the men's figure skating title at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games on Friday.

The 21-year-old delivered a solid routine to earn 198.64 points in the free skate, moving up from fifth place after the short program to claim gold with a total of 291.58.

"It was my goal. It's why I wake up and go to training every day. That's what it's all for," said Shaidorov, who secured Kazakhstan's first Olympic gold medal in figure skating.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, silver medalist at Beijing 2022, fell short of his best in the free skate but secured silver overall. Backed by his 103.07 points in Tuesday's short program, Kagiyama scored 176.99 in the free skate for a combined total of 280.06.

His compatriot Shun Sato claimed bronze with 274.90 points.

Reigning world champion Ilia Malinin of the United States, who led the short program, dropped to eighth place with 264.49 points after committing several landing errors in the free skate.

"I wasn't aware of where I was in the program. It all went by so fast, and I really didn't have time to adjust," Malinin said. "The pressure of the Olympics really gets you. People talk about an 'Olympic curse,' that the gold medal favorite is always going to skate poorly at the Olympics. And that's what happened."

China's Jin Boyang, who finished ninth in Beijing four years ago, placed 17th with a total of 229.08 points after earning 142.53 in the free skate.

"My skate lace broke during the warm-up before the competition, so I felt quite nervous at the start," said the 28-year-old. "I managed to complete most of my jumps, and I'm satisfied with my overall performance. I'm very happy to compete in my third Olympics. Everyone here shares a deep passion for figure skating. Passion is magical. It allows you to achieve things you never imagined."

The pairs short program will take place on Sunday at Milano Ice Skating Arena.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)