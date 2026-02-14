Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics: snowboard women's cross seeding
Yongqinglamu of China competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Pang Chuyuan of China competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Pang Chuyuan of China competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Karolina Hrusova of the Czech Republic competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Michela Moioli of Italy competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Mai Brit Teder of Estonia competes during the snowboard women's cross seeding at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
