Olympic curling men round robin session 3 match: China vs. Norway
Xu Jingtao of China competes during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Fei Xueqing of China competes during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Li Zhichao of China competes during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Li Zhichao (L) and Xu Xiaoming of China compete during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Xu Xiaoming of China competes during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Xu Xiaoming, Fei Xueqing, Li Zhichao and Xu Jingtao (from L to R) of China react before the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Xu Xiaoming (C) of China competes during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Fei Xueqing (C) of China and Gaute Nepstad (back) of Norway watch as the referee measures distance during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Li Zhichao, Xu Jingtao and Fei Xueqing (from L to R) of China compete during the curling men round robin session 3 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
