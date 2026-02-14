We Are China

Confucius Institute holds dumpling-making event in Soa, Cameroon

Xinhua) 09:50, February 14, 2026

Teachers and students of the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II make dumplings in Soa, Cameroon, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Kepseu)

A student paints a horse at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Kepseu)

